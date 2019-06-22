All 6 of family killed in house collapsed in Karnataka

Bidar (Karnataka), June 26 (IANS) All the six members of a family were killed on Wednesday when the roof of their house in Bidar district in Karnataka collapsed.

The police said that the mud roof of the house collapsed over them while the family was asleep.

According to police sources, the victims had been identified as Nadeem Sheikh, his wife and four children.

Congress MLA from Basavakalyana constituency Narayana Rao visited the mishap site and condoled the deaths.

