HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

All about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

NewsWire
0
0

As India gears up to fight a potential resurgence of the Covid virus in the country, the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant once again hogged the headlines as it is currently on the move in countries like China.

Also called the Omicron Spawn, the BF.7 sub-variant, first detected in India in October, is the newest form that has high transmissibility.

According to health experts, this is because the new variant quickly bypasses the immunity that a person has developed through a natural infection with an earlier variant or even if the complete course of the vaccines are taken.

Due to this, there is an expectation that the world might see a fourth wave of the pandemic.

This new Omicron variant was first detected in China and India has seen its first case of this variant in Gujarat.

Initially in the pandemic, the virus mutated several times and the WHO declared the Delta variant as the most severe one.

The symptoms of the new BF.7 sub-variant are similar to common flu and include cold, cough, fever, body pain, etc. As it is highly transmittable, it spreads to a larger group of people within a short duration.

It is important to be careful in the public places since we do see that people have become a little careless as many of the norms and the rules that are put forth during Covid-19 have been lifted, say experts.

So, it is now important that we at least follow the basic measures, they add.

20221221-174604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    COVID-19 infection increases risk of Type 2 diabetes: Study

    Continuing violence in Haiti threatens health services: UN

    Apple Watch Series 8 to let you know if you are...

    For first time in 2 yrs, Puducherry has no new Covid...