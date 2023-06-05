SOUTH ASIAWORLD

All airports in Afghanistan operational

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on Monday said that all the airports in the war-torn nation were currently operational.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that 20 foreign flights are using the country’s airfields daily, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Transportation and Aviation Institute, the acting Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Hamidullah Akhundzada stressed the need for Afghanistan to be self-sufficient, the ministry said on Twitter.

“Thirty students were sent to Uzbekistan to get educated in the development of the aviation industry,” the Ministry said.

International and domestic flights were halted in Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021.

Service have gradually resumed after engagement between the Taliban government and some regional countries.

