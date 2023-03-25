INDIA

All are equal before law: Bommai on Rahul’s disqualification from Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday said all are equal before law.

Bommai said: “Law is common for everyone. There is no separate law for Rahul Gandhi. A legal system exists in the country and everything goes as per law.”

“The Congress leader had a feeling that he can talk about anything, and he had the opportunity to correct himself but he failed to do so,” Bommai added.

The Chief Minister said Rahul not only spoke against an individual but also a community and this has hurt the people. A case was filed in the court which gave its verdict.

On party’s probable candidates for the Karnataka polls, the Chief Minister said: “Wait and watch for list of candidates.

“A mammoth convention is taking place in Davangere in which around 10 lakh people are expected to participate.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will blow the trumpet of the BJP’s victory. The Vijay yatra will begin from Davangere. People will be requested to vote for the BJP based on the work done by the double-engine government. There is no doubt about the BJP forming the government. The Prime Minister will be invited to participate in the Vijayotsava to be held in May,” he claimed.

20230325-161405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Water mafia renders farmers in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh helpless

    PM Modi working tirelessly to ensure every Indian’s welfare: Meenakshi Lekhi

    Rahul’s prime is yet to come, can be India’s main man...

    Mann reviews prepartions for Invest Punjab Summit on Feb 23-24