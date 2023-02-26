Erode district collector, M. Krishnanunni, also the district election officer, on Sunday said that all arrangements were complete to conduct a free and fair by-election to the Erode East assembly seat in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The voting will commence from 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. A total of 2,26,898 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

In the by-poll, a total of 77 candidates are in the fray with AIADMK leader and former MLA, K.S. Thenarasu taking on Congress leader EVKS Elangovan who is contesting as the DMK-led Front candidate.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate, S. Anand and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate, Menaka Navaneethan are the other two prominent candidates.

At least 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers will be on duty for the February 27 election.

A mock polling will be held at 5.30 a.m. on Monday morning in the presence of the election agents of all the political parties.

Each booth will have five ballot units as 77 candidates are contesting the polls. One VVPAT and one control unit will also be available in each booth.

At least 286 micro observers will be monitoring the polls.

District Collector Krishnanunni said that 796 complaints were received regarding the violation of Model Code of Conduct, and cases had been filed after conducting inquiries.

The District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, said that multiple layers of checking will be in the booth and the Absentee, Shifted and Dead (ASD) voters list would be maintained by the presiding officer to prevent bogus voting.

The EVMs after polling will be taken to the counting centre at Government Engineering College at Chithode and kept in the strong rooms and sealed.

The counting will take place on March 2.

A heavy police contingent will be guarding the strong rooms till the counting day.

