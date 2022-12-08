INDIA

All clear for work to start on country’s longest elevated 6-lane flyover in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

The decks have been cleared for the work to begin on the construction of the country’s longest elevated 6-lane flyover in Kerala’s Alappuzha district at a cost of Rs 1,668.50 crore.

The 12.752 km-long elevated flyover will run between Aroor to Thuravoor and will be positioned above the existing NH 66.

Sources said the letter of acceptance has been issued by the NHAI and the work will be done by the Nasik-based Ashoka Buildcon Limited, a Fortune India 500 company and one of the leading highway developers in the country.

The work will be done by the Ashoka Buildcon Limited under the A Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract (EPC Contract), where they hold the responsibility towards the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handing over of the project.

The expected time of completion is 30 months.

Once completed it will beat the present 11.6 kms long P.V. Narashima Rao flyover in Hyderabad, the longest in the country.

20221208-090406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP rebels in touch with us, but Cong not in a...

    Naveen Jindal gets fresh death threats over ‘controversial’ remarks

    AMU association release charter of demands before UP polls

    Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘shot in the head’ comment reflects arrogance: BJP MP