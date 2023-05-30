INDIA

All decisions by govt guided by desire to improve people’s lives: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all decisions taken by the Centre in the past nine years have been guided by the desire to improve people’s lives.

He said this in a tweet to commemorate nine years of the NDA government, which came into power first in May 2014.

Modi had taken oath on May 30 in 2019 as the prime minister during his second tenure.

“Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India,” Modi tweeted.

