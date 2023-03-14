India’s badminton star Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 5 Chou Tien Chen in his first round men’s singles match, while HS Prannoy beat Chinese Taipei’s world No. 24 Wang Tzu Wei in his opening encounter at the All England Open 2023 badminton championships in Birmingham on Tuesday.

According to information received here, Prannoy, who won 21-19, 22-20 in a 49-minute opening round clash, will meet third-seeded Indonesian, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, in the round of 16.

Lakshya Sen, who made the All England final last year, started slowly but overcame the world No. 5 Chou Tien Chen, also from Chinese Taipei, by a 21-18, 21-19 scoreline.

Lakshya Sen will either face the winner of the all-Danish tie between Anders Antonsen or Rasmus Gemke in the next round.

On Wednesday, world No.22 Kidambi Srikanth, who is yet to win a single match on the BWF World Tour 2023 so far, will take on France’s world No. 25 Toma Popov in round 1 of men’s singles.

World No.9 PV Sindhu will open her women’s singles campaign against China’s world No.17 Zhang Yi Man.

