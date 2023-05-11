INDIA

All exit polls will turn out to be wrong, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary B.L. Santhosh stated on Thursday that all exit polls would turn out to be wrong and also they never predicted BJP victories earlier at the national and state levels.

“With due respect to all pollsters none of them predicted 282 in 2014 or 303 in 2019 or 156 in 2022 Or 104 in 2018.

“In 2018 the BJP in Karnataka led in 24,000 booths with zero leads in 14 assembly constituencies. This time we lead in 31,000 booths with all assembly constituencies contributing. Numbers are your guess,” stated Santhosh.

Meanwhile, all the leaders now in their constituencies are heading to Bengaluru ahead of the announcement of the results on May 13.

The exit polls have predicted a hung assembly with most projecting that the Congress would emerge as the single largest party. They have suggested a major setback for the ruling BJP despite the campaign blitzkrieg by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

No government has returned to power after 1985 in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was on a temple run after the elections is returning to Bengaluru. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa is also likely to attend meetings at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru.

The party is keeping its fingers crossed and strategising for the evolving situation.

