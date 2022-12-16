DIASPORASCI-TECHWORLD

All eyes again Indian-origin Nishad Singh, close associate of former FTX CEO

After the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, from the Bahamas, all eyes are now on his key associates who are yet to face enforcement authorities, including Indian-origin Nishad Singh.

Singh was in the inner circle of FTX’s 30-year-old founder Bankman-Fried.

As FTX’s director of engineering, he lived in a penthouse in the Bahamas, along with key team members like CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, chief technology officer.

“It is hard to imagine that Ellison, Singh, and Wang weren’t aware of much of the activity that harmed FTX’s investors and customers,” reports Time.

While SBF is at the centre of FTX collapse, his arrest has raised several questions about whether or not he is solely responsible for the collapse of FTX.

Singh and the close friends of SBF had a group on encrypted messaging platform Signal, called “Wirefraud”, which was used to discuss company operations.

According to earlier reports, Wang, Singh and SBF controlled the code, the exchange’s matching engine, and funds.

Ellison, Wang and Singh are also key players in this FTX catastrophe, reports mentioned.

Top VC firm Sequoia Capital not only invested in FTX but also published a “13,000-word glowing profile of SBF”, writing that he “has amassed more wealth in a shorter period of time than anyone else, ever”.

