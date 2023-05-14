After Congress achieved a major victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the supporters of top leaders have started poster wars demanding the coveted post for their leaders.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar have started claiming that their leader should be made the CM. Huge posters have come up in front of the residences of both the leaders.

The posters put up by the Congress workers claimed that their leaders are going to become the Chief Minister of the state. Sources explained that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are intensely lobbying for the post and talking to MLAs to support them in the Legislature party meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday evening.

Amid all this, the supporters of Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, have also started a poster campaign demanding that he, a three-time MLA, should be made the CM.

“This is not only the dream of his father, it is the dream of all Kannadigas,” reads a poster. A Twitter handle has also been created over the matter, said a source.

