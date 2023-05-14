INDIA

All eyes on CM post; poster war erupts in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

After Congress achieved a major victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the supporters of top leaders have started poster wars demanding the coveted post for their leaders.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar have started claiming that their leader should be made the CM. Huge posters have come up in front of the residences of both the leaders.

The posters put up by the Congress workers claimed that their leaders are going to become the Chief Minister of the state. Sources explained that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are intensely lobbying for the post and talking to MLAs to support them in the Legislature party meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday evening.

Amid all this, the supporters of Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, have also started a poster campaign demanding that he, a three-time MLA, should be made the CM.

“This is not only the dream of his father, it is the dream of all Kannadigas,” reads a poster. A Twitter handle has also been created over the matter, said a source.

20230514-130402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Dasvi’: Underlying message and good performances elevate this film...

    TRS raised paddy issue after defeat in Huzurabad: Kishan Reddy

    IT Dept attaches properties linked to V.K. Sasikala

    Knowledge of Constitution will make the youth better citizens: Raj Guv