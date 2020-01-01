Canindia News

All for a cause: Riteish Deshmukh gives up non-veg, black coffee & aerated drinks

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks for a cause.

Earlier this year, Riteish and his wife Genelia D’Souza had pledged to donate their organs.

“I have given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks. I want to keep my body healthy. And eventually, when the time comes for donating my organs, people should say, ‘Jaate jaate healthy organs chhod kar gaya’ (he left healthy organs),” said Riteish.

He also shared about how he and his wife decided to donate organs.

“We (Genelia and Riteish) have been thinking about this (organ donation) for a few years now. During this lockdown, we got a lot of time to think about what we should do. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a lot of information on organ donation like where to go and how to go about the process,” said the actor while supporting Dr. Sunil Shroff on the Karamveer Special episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

“One day we both decided to make a video and said that we want to go out there and donate whatever possible,” he added.

