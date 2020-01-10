All forms of art uplift you: Paresh Maity ahead of music-art jugalbandi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANSlife) Any form of art can uplift you to a different level, and cross-form collaborations are important to find artistic inspiration, says Paresh Maity, a 2014 Padma Shri recipient and one of India’s most popular artists.

Maity is scheduled to participate in “Strokes and Strings”, an artsy jugalbandi where he will live paint inspired from the soulful music of young sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The two Sarod players have composed a special piece ‘Navrasa’, which will explore the nine emotions experienced through classical music while Maity will transform the same into art. The latter will use the scenic beauty of Banaras as a background along with the hues of the colour blue for his painting.

The West Bengal-born artist has previously done live paintings during a reading of Rabindranath Tagore’s last 14 poems, ‘Shesh Lekha’.

This is the first time that the three celebrated artistes are collaborating.

“This is a unique idea to create a bridge between two different forms of art. Something one expresses with sound, and someone expresses with colours, forms and lines.

“Art is the mother, and from it come out different forms of art. You learn from others, and others learn from you. You never know when you get inspired, and come up with new ideas,” he told IANSlife.

Music, however, is not new to Maity. “Many of my paintings are dominated by music and musical instruments. Music is an integral part of my art. I love to listen to music whenever I’m painting, there is some kind of instrumental music, Indian classical or Western classical music. Although it is the background, it can inspire you.”

“Any kind of art takes you to a greater height, and uplifts you to a different level.”

The artist will be using paints by Faber-Castell, a sponsor of the show.

The show by Showhouse Events is scheduled to take place on January 19, Sunday, at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House.

This article is website exclusive and cannot be reproduced without the permission of IANSlife.

IANSlife can be contacted at [email protected]

–IANS

sj/adr/