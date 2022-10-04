ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘All good’ between Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo despite cheating scandal

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are “doing great” amid their cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with her Maroon 5 star husband, and although he had recently been accused of messaging other women in a flirtatious manner, she still turned up to support him at The Event fundraiser hosted by Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, where he played a 40-minute set, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told JustJared, “Behati was there and things are clearly great between her and Adam, she watched from a stool to the side of the stage and he sang directly to her at one point. When ‘Girls Like You’ came on, Behati was bouncing around with her friends. She was visible to the audience and smiling and laughing. Everything is all good there.”

The comments come just days after it was claimed that Behati is “upset” following accusations that he has been “flirtatious” with several other women, the pair are reported “happily married” even though she has been stunned by his actions.

A source said, “Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

The “Payphone” hitmaker has so far been accused of sending flirtatious text messages to four women and, although one of them accused him of having a physical affair with her, the insider went on to explain that while there are “no excuses” for his behaviour, Levine is “upset” that his family have been “hurt”.

The insider said, “There are no excuses for his inappropriate behaviour but he says it was nothing physical. He’s disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It’s a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on.”

