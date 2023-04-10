INDIASPORTS

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Arnav and Aayush share lead

NewsWire
0
0

Fourth seeded Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722) and 10th seed Aaysuh Shirodkar (1533) broke away from the rest of the field by registering five consecutive wins in as many rounds of the SBI Life All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, here on Monday.

Playing on board 2, Arnav defeated Shanmukha Pulli (ELO 1545) from the black side while Aayush defeated 6th seeded Guru Prakash (ELO 1691), and have now emerged favorites to win the title.

Meanwhile, on the top board, seventh seeded Yohan Boricha (1639) created a minor flutter by holding second seeded Sauravh Khherdekar (ELO 2090) to a draw. Both these players now are in joint second place with a score of 4.5, where they were joined by top seeded International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni (ELO 2251) and youngster, Ishan Tendolkar (1238).

A group of 12 players are occupying the third spot with a score of 4/5, which includes nine-year-old Nirvaan Shah (ELO 1197), who scalped 5th seeded Sanjeev Mishra (ELO 1696).

Four more rounds are still to be played in this Rs 3 Lakh prize money tourney, which is being played as per FIDE Swiss League system.

20230410-223404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIMIM declares support to Yashwant Sinha

    Sonia should apologise to President for Congress leader’s remark : Nirmala...

    Goa Police lathi-charge Youth Congress workers protesting poker tourney

    Could JPC be formed on your Louis Vuitton scarf: Piyush Goyal...