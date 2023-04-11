INDIASPORTS

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead

Ishaan Tendolkar, the 12-year-old boy, continued his giant killing spree by beating second seeded, FIDE Master Sauravh Khherdekar (ELO 2090) in the 6th round of All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament in Mumbai.

The win propelled him once again to the top and is now leading the field jointly with a score of 5.5/6.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Kshaunish Jaiswal (ELO 1356) defeated third seeded Raghav Srivathsav (ELO 2066).

The win allowed Kshaunish to move to the second spot in standings with a score of 5/6, which he now shares jointly with 3 players — Shanmukha Pulli (ELO 1545), Darsh Shetty (ELO 1534) and Mayuresh Parkar (ELO 1372).

The game between the two overnight leaders, Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722) and Aayush Shirodkar (ELO 1533) ended in a draw, which allowed top-seeded IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (ELO 2251) and Ishaan Tendolkar to join them at the top.

Vikramaditya defeated another youngster, Yohan Boricha after a long struggle to move back into contention for the championship.

A big pack of eleven players are occupying the third spot with a score of 4.5/6.

