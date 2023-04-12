INDIASPORTS

All India Fide Rating Chess: Surprise results set up chances of close finish

NewsWire
0
0

Young gun Ishaan Tendolkar’s run of stunning results ended and the event looked headed for a close finish as topsy-turvy results were witnessed in Rounds 7 and 8 of the SBI Life All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament in progress at the Cultural Center of Russia, here.

The day witnessed the end of young Ishaan Tendolkar’s fine run (ELO 1238) in Round 7 as he was comprehensively beaten by Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722). This was followed by the shock defeat of top-seeded International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni (ELO 2251) at the hands of Aayush Shirodkar (ELO 1533).

Thus, Kherdekar and Shirodkar once again shared the lead at the start of Round 8. However, Shanmukha Pulli (ELO 1545) defeated Aayush Shirodkar and Arnav Kherdekar was held to a draw by Darsh Shetty (ELO 1534).

Meanwhile, Ishaan lost his 2nd consecutive game to Guru Prakash (ELO 1691) to end his championship aspirations.

These results have thrown the championship wide open with Kherdekar and Shanmukha emerging as joint leaders with a score of 7/8. The leaders are followed by a pack of five players; Vikramaditya, Sauravh, Guru Prakash Darsh and Shirodkar with a score of 6.5/8. While a further group of five players are occupying the third spot with a score of 6/8.

Key results:

Round 8: Arnav Kherdekar (7) beat Darsh Shetty (6.5); Shanmukha Pulli (7) beat Aayush Shirodkar (6.5); Vikramaditya Kulkarni (6.5) beat Nirvaan Shah (5.5); Sauravh Khherdekar (6.5) beat Advay Arora (5.5); Guru Prakash (6.5) beat Ishaan Tendolkar (5.5); Samaiya Atharv (5) lost to Raghav Srivathsav (6); Arav Surve (5) lost to Yohan Boricha (6); Atharv Soni (6) beat Sriram (5); Karan Parikh lost to Parkar Mayuresh (6); Divyesh Bhattacharya (5.5) drew Kshaunish Jaiswal (5.5); Mysha Perwez (6) beat Aaradhay Kenjale (5).

20230412-180601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B: In 22 years of ‘KBC’, Samit is the first...

    I was wondering why it stopped so early: Gujarat Titans pacer...

    Gurugram mall not mine, was inaugurated by Haryana CM Khattar: Tejashwi

    No customary new year address by Kerala Governor in Assembly