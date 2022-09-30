Hosts SNBP Academy and Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur hammered their respective opponents to register double-digit scorelines on the opening day of the 6th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys’ Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, on Friday.

In the tournament opener, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur recorded a 12-0 victory over first-timers Bishnupur Hockey, Manipur, while last year’s third-place finishers SNBP Academy pumped in 11 goals without any response against Bhongir Hockey Academy, Telangana.

Naval Tata Hockey Academy rode on goals by Satyam Pandey (2nd, 45th, 55th) and Jolen Topno (31st, 41st, 42nd) to swamp the Manipur side. The other scorers in the game included Tushar Parmar (20th, 43rd), Ujjwal Pal (30th, 57th) and a goal each by Rohit Tirkey (32nd) and Md. Jaeed (48th).

In the second match of the day, SNBP Academy had Abhishek Kumar Singh (4th, 6th, 8th, 49th) do the star act. Working up a 6-0 lead at half-time, SNBP had Abhoishek Patel (18th) net off a penalty corner before Atharva Kumar (22nd) and Ali Abbas (30th – penalty corner) swell the tally.

A brace by Piyush Shimpi (35th, 38th), who scored back-to-back goals in either half and a goal each by Amrut Pawara (40th) and Neeraj Landage (43rd) made up the total tally.

The tournament will be formally inaugurated on Saturday by former Indian hockey team captain and Arjuna Awardee Rajpal Singh.

RESULTS

Pool-B: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur: 12 (Satyam Pandey 2nd (PC), 45th, 55th; Tushar Parmar 20th, 43rd; Ujjwal Pal 30th (pc), 57th; Jolen Topno 31st, 41st, 42nd; Rohit Tirkey 32nd; Md. Jaeed 48th) bt Bishnupur Hockey, Manipur: 0. HT: 3-0

Pool-A: SNBP Academy, Pune: 11 (Abhishek Kumar Singh 4th, 6th, 8th, 49th; Abhoishek Patel 18th (pc); Atharva Kumar 22nd; Ali Abbas 30th (pc); Piyush Shimpi 35th, 38th; Amrut Pawara 40th; Neeraj Landage 43rd) bt Bhongir Hockey Academy, Telangana: 0. HT: 6-0.

