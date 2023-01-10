INDIA

All India Presiding officers’ Conference to start on Jan 11

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr C.P. Joshi on Tuesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh as they reached the Rajasthan capital to participate in the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference.

Joshi briefed both of them in detail about the conference.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankar will inaugurate the conference on Wednesday at 10.30 a.m. in the Rajasthan Assembly, and Birla will preside over it.

The welcome address in the conference will be given by Joshi.

Presiding officers from across the country, as well as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria will be present in the conference.

