Kamla Chawla of Railways constructed a century break of 111 points and went on to send young double national junior champion (billiards and snooker) Rayaan Razmi of Maharashtra crashing to a 4-2 (31-67, 112-3, 88-3, 62-32, 47-77, and 83-16) defeat in a Group-D match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) All India Snooker Open ‘Baulkline’ 2022 here on Wednesday.

The tall cueist Chawla had two other notable runs of 44 and 83 points and raced to his third win on the trot in this group.

Earlier, Chawla churned out another dazzling show compiling a mammoth 136 points break, the highest in the competition, as he breezed past Anuj Uppal of Delhi charging to 4-0 (58-38, 59-52, 136-0, and 69-31).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra number one, Kreishh Gurbaxani continued with his impressive run of form to brush aside the late fightback from India number eight Shahbaz Adil Khan (PSPB) by carving out a 4-2 (69-42, 69-12, 104-32, 44-70, 54-67, and 71-1) victory, his third successive win in Group-F and a place in the pre-quarter-final.

Kreishh started with runs of 52 and 49 in the first two frames and then neatly crafted a century 104 effort in the third. Shahbaz showed signs of a comeback and with breaks of 50 and 41 won the next two frames to narrow the lead 2-3. But Kreishh potted carefully to win the sixth and close out the match.

Hasan Badami of Maharashtra joined Kreishh in the last 16 round, recording his second win in the same group. Badami showed a steady approach and grabbed his chances to outsmart state-mate Shahbaz Khan charging to 4-1 (10-74, 53-29, 70-24, 70-33, and 62-52) victory.

Rajat Kaneja of Chandigarh faced a challenge from compatriot Sumit Talwar before pulling through 4-3 (66-0, 25-60, 61-43, 81-41, 27-65, 48-60, and 66-41) for his third successive win in Group-C and advanced to the knockout round.

Seasoned cueist Sourav Kothari of PSPB produced a 100-point break and rolled to a third straight win defeating Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Nichani 4-2 (17-67, 120-16, 59-58, 72-18, 36-74, and 75-9).

Earlier, Kothari encountered a bit of a struggle against K. Venkatesham of Railways but managed to scrape through snatching a 4-3 (69-44, 49-60, 67-24, 39-57, 57-30, 30-62, and 77-28) verdict.

Later in the day, National snooker champion Ishpreet Singh Chadha and Sparsh Pherwani, both from Maharashtra won their concluding Group-A matches to progress to the knockout pre-quarters.

India number one Ishpreet did not have to exert too much as he was awarded the first three frames as his opponent Mahesh Jagdale arrived late for the match and was penalized. Jagdale won the fourth before Ishpreet won the fifth to record a facile win.

On the side table, Sparsh was in top form and blanked Gujarat’s Ranveer Singh winning by a comfortable 4-0 (67-39, 66-58, 77-37, 65-17) frame score margin.

Results – Group-A: Ishpreet Singh Chadha (MAH) beat Sparsh Pherwani (MAH) 34-91, 89-28, 108(95)-0, 73-46, 71(58)-1, 58-42, 105(71)-0.

Mahesh Jagdale (MAH) beat Ranveer Singh (GUJ) 4-3 (75-60, 32-52, 42-60, 63-16, 17-49, 52-41, 85-0).

Sparsh Pherwani (MAH) beat Ranveer Singh (GUJ) 4-0 (67-39, 66-58, 77-37, 65-17).

Group-C: Manan Chandra (PSPB) beat Rahul Sachdev (MAH) 4-1 (123(104)-0, 68-5, 92(78)-2, 50-85, 60-14).

Rajat Kaneja (CHD) beat Sumit Talwar (CHD) 66-0, 25-60, 61(35)-43, 81(39,33)-41, 27-65, 48-60, 66(40)-41).

Group-D: Kamal Chwala (RLYS) beat Shivam Arora (BIH) 4-0 (58-38, 59(33)-52, 136(136)-0, 69-31).

Kamal Chwala (RLYS) beat Rayaan Razmi (MAH) 31-67, 112(111)-3, 88(44)-3, 62-32, 47-77, 83(83)-16).

Group-E: Sourav Kothari (PSPB) beat K. Venkatesham (RLYS) 4-3 (69-44, 49-60, 67-24, 39-57, 57-30, 30-62, 77-28).

Sourav Kothari (PSPB) beat Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-2 (17-67, 120(100)-16, 59-58, 72-18, 36-74, 75-9).

Group-F: Hasan Badami (MAH) beat Shahbaz Khan (MAH) 4-2 (51-40, 89(70)-1, 62-52, 9-86, 48-66, 70-65).

Hasan Badami (MAH) beat Shahbaz Khan (MAH) 4-1 (10-74(38), 53-29, 70-24, 70-33, 62-52).

Kreishh Gurbaxani (MAH) beat Shahbaz Adil Khan (PSPB) 4-2 (69(52)-42, 69(49)-12, 104(104)-32, 70(50)-44, 67(41)-54, 71-1).

Group-G: Pushpender Singh (RLYS) beat Abhishek Bajaj (MAH) 4-1 (85(76)-18, 66-23, 93(49,31)-19, 18-60, 87(86)-34).-IANS

