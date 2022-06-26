Tamil Nadu cueist Dilip Kumar was steady with his pots as he got the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Vishwajeet Mohan 4-1 in the phase-I final of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 6.4 lakh All India Snooker Open ‘Baulkline’ 2022 here on Sunday.

Dilip Kumar won the final 57-49, 8-69, 96(64)-18, 53-51,70-69 at the NSCI billiards hall here.

The Chennai-based Kumar grabbed his chances and produced one substantial clearance break of 64 to win the third frame. Mohan, who is based in Mumbai and practices at the Bombay Gymkhana, was a bit jaded and the balls also did not roll too well in his favour. He also missed some regulation pots which cost him dear.

Kumar, having snatched a 2-1 lead, stayed calm and came from behind to narrowly win the fourth and fifth frames to wrap up the match and emerge champion.

Earlier in the semifinals, Kumar produced a superb break of 76 in the fourth frame and went on to defeat Digvijay Kadian of Haryana 3-1 (63-33, 62-14, 3-57, and 76-45). On the side table, Mohan prevailed over Maharashtra’s Hasan Badami by 3-1 (47-41, 66-55, 36-51, and 62-54) frame scores.

Kumar was presented with the winners’ trophy and a cash award of Rs 15,000, while Mohan received the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 8,000.

Results:

Semifinals: Dilip Kumar (TN) beat Digvijay Kadian (HAR) 63-33, 62-14, 3-57, 76(76)-45; Vishwajeet Mohan (UP) beat Hasan Badami (MAH) 47-41, 66-55, 36-51, 62-54.

20220626-194004