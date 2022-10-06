SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

All-India U-16 Hockey: Dhyanchand Academy, SGPC Amritsar in summit clash

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar and debutants Dhyanchand Academy will face-off in the final of the 6th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys’ Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, on Friday.

The day belonged to Dhyanchand Academy who put on a dominating show registered a 7-1 win over last year’s third placed finishers and hosts SNBP Academy.

The win was fashioned by a hat-trick scored by Arbaz (28th, 33rd, 40th) to help his team reach a dream final. Goals by Vishal Pandey (6th), Arun (23rd), Akash Pal (27th), Maheshwar Prasad (43rd) accounted for the total tally.

An outplayed SNBP Academy scored a consolation through Mohamed Shahid in the opening minute off a penalty corner but that was all that the hosts could manage as Dhyanchand Academy thereafter took over.

In the first semifinal, SGPC, who finished runners up in 2019, got the better of Anwar Hockey Society 4-3.

In a match of swinging fortunes, the 7-goal thriller was finally settled when Gurkirat Singh (51st) converted a penalty-stroke and lead his team out winners.

The game began with Anwar Hockey Society taking an early lead through a penalty corner conversion by Shahrukh Ali (4th), before Arshdeep Singh (18th) leveled scores for SGPC 1-1.

With the game on evens it was Anwar Hockey Society who took the lead again after Shahrukh (19th) netted again. However, the joy was short lived as Arshdeep (21st) once again pulled the Amritsar team level 2-2.

Changing ends, it was the SGPC, Amritsar who forced the lead for the first time after Sahibpreet Singh (43th) scored. Anwar Hockey Society did not drop guard and levelled via Ketan Kushwaha (48th) 3-3.

The Amritsar side then got the winner when Gurkirat scored of the ‘stroke’ his team won.

RESULTS

SF-1: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar: 4 (Arshdeep Singh 18th 23rd; Sahibpreet Singh 43rd; Gurkirat Singh 51st – (ps)) bt Anwar Hockey Society: 3 (Shahrukh Ali 4th – (pc), 19th ; Ketan Kushwaha 48th) HT: 2-2

SF-2: Dhyanchand Academy: 7 (Vishal Pandey 6th; Arun 23rd, Akash Pal 27th; Arbaz 28th, 33rd, 40th; Maheshwar Prasad 43rd) bt SNBP Academy: 1 (Mohamed Shahid 1st). H-T: 4-1

