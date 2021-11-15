SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha lifted the title in the 5th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys’ Under-16) tournament at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Monday. In the final, the Odisha team dominated proceedings before beating HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat 2-0.

The winners netted their first goal through a brilliant finish by Ritik Kujur (19th minute), who beat the HAR Hockey Academy goalkeeper Ankit to give his team the lead at the halfway stage.

After the changeover, Mukesh Tete (54th) did well to convert a penalty corner to make it 2-0 for the Odisha team. The match thereon was played on level terms with Karan Lakra missing by a whisker twice for Odisha.

Earlier, hosts SNBP Academy bagged the third place with a brilliant sign-off performance, beating Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand 6-1. The architect of SNBP victory was Fahad Khan, who scored three goals. Fahad (4th) opened the scoring and helped SNBP Academy lead at the halfway stage.

In the second half, Zaid Mohammed Khan (32nd) made it 2-0, Arun Pal (36th) swelled the lead to 3-0, then Avanish Singh (40th) converted a penalty-stroke to help SNBP Academy take an unassailable 4-0 lead. Fahad (41st and 47th) struck two more goals to complete a comprehensive win.

RESULTS:

Final: SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha 2 (Ritik Kujur 19th, Mukesh Tete 54th) beat HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat 0.

III-Place: SNBP Academy, Pune 6 (Fahad Khan 4th, 41st, 47th; Zaid Mohammed Khan 32nd; Arun Pal 36th; Avanish Singh 40th) bt Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand: 1 (Philip Guriya 50th). :

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

Best Goalkeeper: Rahul Pal (SNBP Academy, Pune)

Best Defender: Rohan Singh (SNBP, Pune)

Best Midfielder: Mukesh Tete (SAIL Hockey Academy)

Best Forward: Sahil Ruhal (HAR Hockey Academy)

Player of the Tournament: Ekka Anmol Jr (SAIL Hockey Academy).

