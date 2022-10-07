Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar bagged the title in the 6th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys’ Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Friday.

SGPC, Amritsar overcame resolute debutants Dhyanchand Academy 4-1 to improve upon their 2019 runners-up performance, to win their maiden title and pocket rupees one lakh cash prize.

In an equally-contested first half, both teams shared honours. The debutants drew first blood through Krishna Mohan (37th) before the Amritsar team restored parity through Sahibpreet Singh (44th).

On the switchover, SGPC grew with confidence and made several inroads into the Dhyanchand’s half.

Against the run of play, SGPC went ahead through a cleanly taken penalty corner by Sukhraj Singh (45th), that went into the right top corner.

Back-to-back goals in a minute by Gurarish Singh (58th) and captain Jagjit Singh (59th) ended the dream debut of Dhyanchand Academy.

In the third-place playoff, Anwar Hockey Society got the better off hosts SNBP Academy 6-2.

RESULTS

Final: SGPC, Amritsar 4 (Sahibpreet Singh 44th, Sukhraj Singh 45th (pc), Gurarish Singh 58th, Jagjit Singh 59th) bt Dhyanchand Academy 1 (Krishna Mohan 37th), HT: 0-0

III-place play-off: Anwar Hockey Society 6 (Shahrukh Ali 3rd, 49th; Ketan Kushawa 24th; Deepu Rawat 27th; Shekhar Dhaunak 30th (pc); Anish Kumar 57th) bt SNBP Academy 2 (Vighnesh Birha 32nd; Amrut Pawara 39th). HT: 4-0.

Individual Awards:

Best Goalkeeper: Rahul Pal – Dhyanchand Academy

Best Defender: Gurkit Singh – SGPC Amritsar

Best Half: Vishal Pandey – Dhyanchand Academy

Best Forward: Akash Pal – Dhyanchand Academy

Player of the Tournament: Arbaz – Dhyanchand Academy.

