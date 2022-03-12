All-India University Hockey: Punjabi pip Pune; Lovely University down Mumbai

Punjabi University, Patiala and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara logged narrow wins over their opponents, while SRM University, Chennai won a seven-goal thriller in the SNBP 28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) at Nehrunagar, Pimpri near here on Saturday.

Later, defending champions Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi (MG Kashi) fought back to get the better of Bangalore University, Bengaluru 3-2 in the tournament being conducted in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and SNBP Group of Institutes, Pune, under the aegis of Hockey India.

The day belonged to North Zone, who spelled doom on the West Zone and South teams.

In Pool C, Punjabi University, who finished runners-up in North Zone and were playing their first match of the tournament, handed home side and West Zone winners Savitribai Phule University a 1-0 defeat. The all-important goal was scored by Anil (24th) off a penalty stroke.

In the day’s opener, in the same pool SRM University, Chennai staged a 4-3 comeback win over Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Harshdeep Kapoor (3rd) converted a penalty corner while Alam Firoz (14th) scored a field goal to give Banaras University a 2-0 advantage in the first quarter. Later, in the second quarter, SRM University struck back through Roshan F (16th) and Jeeva Kumar H.B (25th) and went into the half time 2-2.

Both teams fought hard thereafter before the Chennai team forced a penalty corner. Hariharan N (59th) converted and left Banaras University disappointed.

Pool C now has a three-way tie with Punjabi University (3 points; 1 match); Pune University (3 points; 2 matches) and SRM University (3 points; 2 matches) sharing top spot on points while Banaras University (0 points; 1 match) follow.

Later in Pool D, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara downed University of Mumbai 2-1. Lovely University took the lead through Lovpreet Jainth (17th) before the University of Mumbai levelled through Jay Dhanawade (21st) to share honours at halftime.

Lovely University, who finished third in the North Zone qualifiers, struck the match-winner through Nishant (58th) to open their campaign with a win.

In the last match of the day, MG Kashi Vidyapith found themselves 0-2 down against Bangalore University.

Mohammed Fahad (36th) scored off a penalty corner and later Chiranth Somanna N.D (40th) added another to help Bangalore take the lead and sit comfortably at the halfway mark.

However, MG Kashi Vidyapith had other ideas after the change-over and struck three goals. Vasudev (42th) and Suvarn Subodh Khandkar (43rd) scored in quick succession to make it 2-2. Pankaj (56th) netted a penalty corner to’seal MG Kashi Vidyapith’s win.

RESULTS

Pool C:

SRM University, Chennai 4 (Roshan F 16th; Jeeva Kumar H.B 25th; Vignesh N 52nd; Hariharan N 59th) bt Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 3 (Harshdeep Kapoor 3rd; Alam Firoj 14th; Raja Yadav 58th). HT: 2-0

Punjabi University, Patiala 1 (Anil 24th) bt Savitribai Phule University, Pune 0. HT: 1-0

Pool D:

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara 2 (Lovepreet Jainth 17th; Nishant 58th) bt University of Mumbai 1 (Jay Dhanawade 21st). HT: 1-1

MG Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi 3 (Vasudev 42nd; Suvarn Subodh Khandekar 43rd; Pankaj 56th) bt Bangalore University, Bengaluru 2 (Mohammed Fahad 36th; Chiranth Somanna N.D 40th). HT: 0-0.

