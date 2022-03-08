DIASPORAINDIA

All Indian students stuck in Sumy evacuated, says Govt

By NewsWire
0
0

All Indian students who were stuck in Sumy area of war-torn Ukraine have been successfully airlifted through Operation Ganga, the government said on Monday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that they had apprehensions but their mission to evacuate Indian students was successful.

“Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy,” he tweeted.

The Indian students were first taken to Poltava, from where they boarded trains to western Ukraine, and were finally airlifted.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju also said all the students from Sumy were taken out.

“It was very worrying but finally all Indian students from Sumy have been taken out. The intervention from the highest level & effective coordination of the team at the ground have saved our young students,” he said in a tweet.

