All invites have special security code for one-time entry: Champat Rai

Ayodhya, Aug 3 (IANS) Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has said that every invitation card for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony has a security code which will not allow re-entry to any invitee.

“The code will allow only one entry and if the person goes out and tries to re-enter, the code will not function. This is being done for security purposes,” he said at a press conference.

Rai said that that 175 persons, mainly sants, had been invited for the event.

“We have also invited Iqbal Ansari, the Babri plaintiff, and Mohd Shafi, who is a Padma Shri awardee. Mohd Shafi was given the award because he has cremated/buried over 10,000 unclaimed dead bodies which is a great service to humanity,” he said.

The trust official explained other security protocols and said that the entire programme on Wednesday would take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will have to reach the venue two hours ahead of the programme.

Reacting to reports, he said that the Lord Ram idol would be dressed in green on the day of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ as per tradition.

“The Prime Minister or chief minister or the Trust had nothing to do with the choice of colour. It reflects a ‘warped mentality’ if someone links it to Islam,” he said.

–IANS

amita/bg