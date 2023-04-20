The D-Day is finally here for legacy Blue check mark owners on Twitter and the micro-blogging platform was all set to remove all Blue badges at once on Thursday.

According to its CEO Elon Musk, it is “shaping up to be quite the day!”

Twitter announced that on April 20, “we are removing legacy verified checkmarks”.

“To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. Organisations can sign up for Verified Organisations,” the company said.

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users.

The users can also get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk had announced.

In its earlier effort to remove legacy accounts with Blue check marks, the company apparently did not have the backend technology to remove around 4.2 lakh legacy accounts with Blue ticks all at once.

According to The Washington Post, there were technical challenges to removing so-called blue ticks quickly at scale and the only way to do it currently was through a manual approach.

Musk had earlier given a deadline of April 1 to remove all legacy accounts with Blue verification. The company has so far only removed the Blue tick for The New York Times.

Twitter is also reportedly planning to give a $1,000 checkmark free to the top 10,000 organisations by follower count.

