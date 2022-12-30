HEALTHINDIA

All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech stopped after inspection

NewsWire
0
0

All the manufacturing activities at the Indian Pharma company, Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd, have been stopped following allegations by Uzbekistan that at least 18 children died in the country after consuming the medicine.

The manufacturing activities have been stopped after the inspection by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

A joint inspection of the manufacturer’s Noida facility was carried out by the teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department and CDSCO.

“Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing”, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Friday.

However, further investigation is in progress by the government agencies. The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.

20221230-123801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Severe Covid may affect pregnancy outcomes

    UK reports another 10,633 coronavirus cases

    Delhi reports 16 fresh Covid case, positivity rate 0.44%

    Puducherry bans sale of liquor after 2 p.m. from April 26...