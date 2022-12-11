HEALTHINDIA

All medical colleges in UP to have para-medical courses

Para-medical courses will now be taught in all medical institutes across Uttar Pradesh to increase the number of skilled paramedical staff and improve the quality of medical care.

The courses that will be offered include diploma in laboratory technician, diploma in operation theatre technician, diploma in optometry, diploma in orthopaedic and plaster technician, diploma in x-ray technician, diploma in anaesthesia and critical care technician, diploma in emergency and trauma care, diploma in hospital record keeping, diploma in CT scan technician, diploma in cardiology technician, diploma in dialysis technician, diploma in neonatal care technician, diploma in sanitation and diploma in pharmacy.

According to the government spokesman, some of the courses were already there on about 500-plus seats in the state but with the latest planning, all state-run colleges will run the maximum possible number of diploma courses.

The medical education department has planned a total 2,714 seats that will be available at over a dozen medical institutes across the state.

The courses will run by engaging experienced faculty members of the medical colleges.

For example, a professor in surgery could teach the curriculum of diploma in OT technician as a surgeon has both theory and practical knowledge regarding the operation theatre, said the spokesman.

Dr. Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said, “The course will help get trained and skilled para-medical staff for the sensitive work inside OT, ICU, where an untrained staff can be a big issue for the patient and doctor too.”

The doctors engaged in teaching work for para-medical courses will also get a fixed honorarium.

Courses will run in the state run medical colleges, including in Azamgarh, Kannauj, Gorakhpur, Agra, Badaun, Jalaun, Saharanpur, Banda, Ambedkar Nagar, Meerut, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Hardoi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Firozabad, Siddharth Nagar, Fatehpur, Jaunpur, Basti and Ayodhya.

