INDIA

All MLAs with high command, claims Cong MLA Divya Maderna

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the present uncertainty over the leadership in the Congress in Rajasthan, party MLA from Osian constituency, Divya Maderna, took a jibe at the leaders of the legislature party who had boycotted a meeting and said that all were with the party high command.

Divya Maderna tweeted and claimed that all MLAs were with the high command.

On her Twitter handle, she said, “Not many but all MLAs have changed their mood. every Congress MLA is with the high command and will remain so. Every MLA is identified with the Congress party and no one exists without the party’s symbol,” she added.

Maderna has been vocal since the beginning against those who boycotted the Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25. Targeting these leaders, Maderna had called the boycott of the legislature party meeting by a few Congress MLAs as being against the party’s discipline. Divya had said, “I am neither in the Ashok Gehlot camp nor in the Sachin Pilot camp, I have my own camp, I am with the high command.”

It needs to be mentioned here that many MLAs boycotted the CLP meeting called by high command at the Chief Ministers residence on September 25. The Congress Disciplinary Committee soon after issued notices to UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Water Minister Mahesh Joshi and RTDC President Dharmendra Rathod for boycotting the Legislature Party meeting.

All these leaders have replied to the notice. Now the disciplinary committee has to decide against these leaders.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the October 19 election for the Congress president. Sources said that all decisions regarding Rajasthan will be taken after these elections.

20221014-132806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leaders Poonia, Shekhawat greet Vasundhara Raje on her b’day

    6 killed as coal-laden truck overturns in UP

    Don’t cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’, Jairam Ramesh cautions Acharya Pramod

    REET scam: R’than Minister assures Oppn of impartial probe