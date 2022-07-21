Chief Ministers and various other leaders of the eight northeastern states congratulated President-elect Droupadi Murmu after her victory in the Presidential poll, result of which was declared on Thursday.

According to officials, cultural troupes from various northeastern states are expected to participate in the swearing-in-ceremony of the new President in Delhi.

The ruling BJP took out victory rallies on Thursday in different northeastern states with the Chief Ministers and other senior leaders leading the march.

In Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP’s national Vice President and state party in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda led the rally.

Later Sarma tweeted: “Her victory reflects Adarniya PM ShriNarendra Modi ji-led NDA Govt’s commitment for tribal rights and naari shakti.”

After leading a similar victory rally in Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the President of India. For the first time in our history, a tribal woman has become the President of India. It is undoubtedly a historic day, especially for the North-East which has a large tribal population.”

“Historic day for every tribal of this country today. My congratulations to our country’s First Indigenous Woman President, Smti. Droupadi Murmu Ji,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted.

In another tweet, Sangma said : “As the 1st tribal Presidential Candidate, late P A Sangma always knew that this day would come. He would’ve been overjoyed if he were here. Congratulations Smti. Murmu ji! As a tribal community, we so proudly share in your joy and your milestones. You did it for each one of us!”

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in his tweet congratulated the “first Janajati President of India Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on winning the presidential election. Wishing her great success in her service to the nation.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted: “What a historic day

“India has its first tribal woman President! Congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the President of India. Your win is a victory of women & tribals. The nation will immensely benefit from your understanding on policy matters.

“On behalf of the people of Nagaland, I convey heartiest congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on winning the Presidential Elections. I extend my best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office,” Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said in his tweet.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said: “The people of Mizoram congratulate the First Indigenous Woman President, Smti. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this historic day! Wishing the best for her future endeavors.”

BJP-led NDA Presidential candidate Murmu, during her campaigning, had visited all the eight northeastern states and her opposition rival Yashwant Sinha visited Assam.

