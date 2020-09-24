All-new Amazon Echo devices starts from Rs 4,999 in India

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) The new line-up of Echo devices, featuring completely new designs, enhanced audio, and more powerful hardware, will start from Rs 4,999 in India, Amazon announced on Thursday.

Echo Dot with a new spherical design to produce crisp, full sound and powerful bass will cost Rs 4,499.

Echo Dot is available on pre-order starting today, and will start shipping later this year.

Echo will be available in black, white and blue for Rs 9,999 while Echo Dot with clock will be available in white and blue for Rs 5,499.

One can sign up to be notified when Echo and Echo Dot with clock are available for purchase, the company announced.

“With the new range of Echo devices, we are making it more natural and convenient for customers to interact with Alexa,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

“The new range of Echo speakers are completely redesigned for an improved audio experience, and seamlessly merge into the home decor. We are proud to share that these are our most sustainable products yet,” he added.

The new Echo sounds significantly better owing to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing that delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass.

The all-new Echo Dot has the same spherical design and fabric finish as Echo.

It’s compact but packs in a powerful 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, producing crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

The new Echo Dot with clock comes with the same enhancements as the new Echo Dot, plus a simple LED display so you can glance at the time, outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms.

The tap-to-snooze feature that customers love on Echo Dot with a clock will also be available on Echo Dot and Echo, the company said.

–IANS

na/