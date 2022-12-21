The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard ex-Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain’s bail plea in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Appearing for Hussain, senior advocate Salman Khurshid argued that all the other co-accused, including the man who had been alleged of firing, are on bail in the same case. Moreover, he contended that nobody saw Hussain using any firearms.

Khurshid said: “The charge sheet itself states that Hussain was constantly trying to contact police when rioting was going on and I’ll demonstrate that as well.”

A single-judge bench of Justice Anish Dayal listed the matter for next hearing on January 17, 2023.

On December 13, Khurshid had argued that the FIR concerned follows the same copy-paste pattern as of all five FIRs registered against his client in Dayalpur Police Station for the Delhi riots case. Be it witnesses or evidence, statements are the same, he said.

He had also objected to the issue of larger conspiracy in Delhi riots being raised against Hussain.

“What is a larger conspiracy or baby conspiracy? I will be held responsible only for what I have done.”

He had contended that just because Hussain is the resident of that area, he was alleged of instigating people.

“It is undisputed that Hussain’s house is there in that area. Your Lordships will also hear an argument that Hussain took his family to another house and then came back to this house, but that’s obvious because somebody will have to be there to protect his house,” he had added.

