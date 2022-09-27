INDIA

All opposition leaders will sit together in Delhi soon, says Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the leaders of opposition parties will soon sit together in Delhi to make a strategy against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha electionS.

“We are regularly interacting with the leaders of the opposition parties of the country. We will sit together in Delhi and make a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said after distributing appointment letters to the persons selected in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department.

On his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar said that she was busy in the election in her own party. “After that election, we will set the agendas of opposition parties to defeat the BJP,” he said.

To comments by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on the meeting, Nitish Kumar said: “I don’t mind the statement of Sushil Kumar Modi. If he gets some post in his party by targeting me, I will be highly pleased with it. I actually enjoyed his statements.”

