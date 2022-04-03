SOUTH ASIAWORLD

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM subject to court orders: Pak SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Sunday said that all orders and actions initiated by the Pakistan prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court’s order, the media reported.

The chief justice made the observation after taking notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi, the spokesperson of the apex court said on Sunday.

A three-member bench of the top court comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the case and issued notices to all the respondents, including President Alvi and deputy speaker of the NA, Dawn reported

The weeks-long political turmoil in the country reached its climax today as the NA deputy speaker prorogued a much-awaited sitting of the lower house of parliament without allowing voting on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Suri, who was chairing the session, dismissed the motion in a shock move, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, which states that “loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen”.

At the outset of the session, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Fawad Chaudhry took the floor and referred to the clause, reiterating the premier’s earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

