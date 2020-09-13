All parties assured maximum cooperation in Monsoon Session: LS Speaker

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that all the parties participating in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting earlier in the day have assured of maximum cooperation in the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing from Monday.

Birla spoke to the media after he attended the BAC meeting in Parliament House Annexe at 11 a.m. In this context, he said “it was emphasized in the meeting that, in such exceptional circumstances, there should be a more meaningful and positive discussion on legislative subjects during the Session, while taking care of health-related protocols”.

He said that all parties had assured maximum cooperation and all MPs are committed to fulfilling their Constitutional obligations. The BAC also discussed other issues and the list of Bills to be introduced during 36 sittings, 18 each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Almost all the 15 BAC members except Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting.

Others who participated in the meeting were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader PP Chaudhary, and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP MP from Bihar’s Paschim Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from Gujarat’s Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra, BJP member Jagdambika Pal, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP SS Palanimanickam.

Other members include Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Bhaurao Raut, YSR Congress leader Midhun Reddy, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan), and BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rakesh Singh and Sunil Kumar Singh.

The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1. The government has listed 23 Bills for the session, including those pertaining to 11 ordinances.

–IANS

