To restore peace and to quell the current ethnic violence that has devastated Manipur for the past four days, an all-party meeting convened by the state government was held here on Saturday.

Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the meeting discussed the current situation in the state and adopted some measures to find ways to bring peace and stability in Manipur.

The meeting was attended by the leaders from almost all the political parties, including the Congress, CPI, JD(U), Naga People’s Front, Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Manipur People’s Party, and Forward Bloc, among others.

Veteran Congress leader and three-time former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh also attended the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

After a lengthy discussion, the meeting resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and to encourage all citizens to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could lead to further violence or instability.

It was also resolved to form a peace committee in every Assembly constituency of the state to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level.

The peace committee will work towards identifying and addressing the underlying causes of violence and conflict, and promote peaceful dialogue and cooperation among the communities.

Later, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the constructive and productive discussions that took place at the meeting, and thanked all the participants for their commitment in promoting peace and harmony in the state.

The Manipur government is committed to work with all the stakeholders from every community to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the state, and to ensure that Manipur remains a peaceful and prosperous state for all its citizens, Singh said.

