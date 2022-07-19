The Centre has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday on the Sri Lankan crisis which will be briefed by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar,

India has maintained that it stands by the people of Sri Lanka.

The ministry of external affairs recently stated that it will continue to stand by the people of Sri Lanka and that it was in favour of a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through democratic means and constitutional framework.

India has been helping Sri Lanka with fuel and ration supplies. Last week, the MEA said India had committed $3.8 billion for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of emergency with effect from Monday.

