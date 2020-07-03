All places of worship closed in Kanpur till July 31

Kanpur (UP), July 3 (IANS) All places of worship in Kanpur will remain closed till July 31 in view of the continued rise in the number of Corona cases.

District Magistrate Dr Brahmadeo Ram Tiwari said that the decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of various religious leaders.

All the religious leaders, who attended the meeting, expressed grave concern over the increasing number of Corona patients in the city.

“They all said the increasing number of infected persons was a matter of grave concern and agreed to keep all the religious places close till July 31,” the district magistrate said.

He further said that all the religious leaders were in favour of closure and will be appealing to the followers of their respective religions to pray at home.

The leaders agreed that the situation was becoming grim and even one infected person at a religious place could spread the virus to other devotees.

A Muslim cleric said that he had discussed the situation with senior doctors who said it would be difficult to implement social distancing in religious places and the circumstances at present are not conducive for opening them.

–IANS

amita/rs/