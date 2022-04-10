Former Pakistan Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday announced that all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members will resign from the National Assembly, the media reported.

Sheikh Rashid, in a statement, said that they cannot sit in the National Assembly with thieves and looters of the national exchequer, Dunya News reported.

Meanwhile, the former Information Minister, while talking to media persons, confirmed the development and said that the party will resign from the lower house of the parliament in the first phase.

He further said that PTI nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Prime Minister election in order to challenge nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif, who is about to be indicted in a money laundering case.

The former minister also said that the PTI core committee paid a glorious tribute to Imran Khan for fighting the joint opposition till the last ball.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday nominated himself for the position of prime minister after the seat fell vacant following Imran Khan’s ouster from power through a vote of a no-confidence motion, Express Tribune reported.

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, the leader of the opposition submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, while the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) nominated ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the post of PM.

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act as endorsers for Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, PTI members Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan will serve as endorsers for the party’s vice-chairman.

20220410-181402