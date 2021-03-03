An all-round performance from Natalie Sciver helped England women beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20I between the two sides at the Westpac Stadium here on Wednesday. England dismissed New Zealand for just 96 runs with Sciver taking two wickets after which she was unbeaten on 26 to take the visitors to victory.

New Zealand lost only two wickets in the powerplay. However, they were reduced to 64/6 by the end of the 15th over. They lost their last two wickets in the last over with Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn all taking two wickets each.

England openers Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt put up a 59-run opening partnership to all but end any chances of New Zealand pulling off a miraculous win. Leigh Kasperek took two wickets in the ninth and 11th overs but Amy Jones and Sciver then saw England over the line.

Brief scores: New Zealand 96 all out in 19.4 overs (Katey Martin 36; Sarah Glenn 2/11, Katherine Brunt 2/13, Sophie Ecclestone 2/18) lost to England 99/3 in 16 overs (Danni Wyatt 33, Natalie Sciver 26 not out; Leigh Kasperek 2/24)

–IANS

rkm/kr