England spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to join the squad for the first two of the Ashes Tests against Australia, starting from June 16.

Moeen replaced Jack Leach, who was withdrawn from the original 16-player squad on Sunday after sustaining a low back stress fracture, which rules him out of the five-match Ashes Test series.

“Warwickshire spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England Men’s Test squad for the first two Men’s Ashes Test matches against Australia starting at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June 2023,” England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old all-rounder, who retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer, has reversed his decision following discussions with Test Captain Ben Stokes, Test Head Coach Brendon McCullum and Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket Rob Key.

“We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign,” Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket said.

The off-spinner will be looking to add to his 64 Test caps. He has scored 2,914 Test runs and has 195 wickets in Test cricket. He will celebrate his 36th birthday during the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

The England party will report to Birmingham on Monday. They are due to practice at Edgbaston from June 13.

