Off-spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil is all set to become the first Indian cricketer to participate in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being picked by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the tournament draft.

Shreyanka, who was among the young emerging stars from the inaugural Women’s Premier League, will be playing a franchise T20 league even before making her senior debut in international cricket, making the first instance of such a thing happening in women’s cricket.

In the second edition of the CPL, Shreyanka will be playing for the Guyana franchise alongside Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Stefanie Taylor among other players from the West Indies.

“To say I am super duper excited would be a massive understatement!! Look at that squad,” she tweeted.

Shreyanka had picked the Player of the Tournament award in the recently-concluded Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, taking nine wickets in two matches for India A, including picking a stunning five-wicket haul against hosts Hong Kong.

Before this, Shreyanka was the leading wicket-taker for RCB in the inaugural edition of the WPL with six wickets at an economy rate of 9.84and also made 62 runs at a strike-rate of 151.21 in a display of her finishing skills.

The 2023 edition of the Women’s CPL will begin on August 31, with the final being played in Trinidad on September 10. The three teams in the competition are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions, after beating Barbados Royals by 10 runs in the final of the inaugural edition of the competition in 2022.

