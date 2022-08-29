ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

All set for Ganesh Chaturthi: Aishwarya Khare shares hometown memories

NewsWire
0
0

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare is missing celebrating the festival at her hometown, Bhopal. She talks about following the tradition of bringing a Ganesh idol at home for more than 15 years and how she used to celebrate the festival with her family in her ancestral home.

Aishwarya said: “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals of all time. In fact, I have had several memories of the festival since I was a child. I still remember, I was in school when I insisted on bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and since then it has become a tradition in our ancestral house in Bhopal.”

She added more about her plans for this year, saying: “I think it has been more than 15 years since we have been following this tradition and I am really going to miss the festivities at home this time around as I won’t be able to travel to Bhopal when my parents get Bappa.”

Khare will be visiting different pandals (a temporary structure where people can gather for religious purpose). “Having said that, I plan to visit different pandals and also a couple of friends’ during Ganesh Chaturthi to take Lord Ganesha’s blessings as well as to feast on the yummy modak,” she concludes.

20220829-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Bose looks for solutions amid growing Covid crisis

    We all move forward the day we support a fellow woman:...

    Sanya Malhotra opens up on working with Rajkummar Rao in ‘HIT:...

    Makers introduce new season of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin’ through teaser