Holi has a special place among all Indian festivals given that it blurs differences and brings out the vibrant side of people. The festival is about colours clubbed with fun and masti, there’s no denying that good music is an integral part of the celebration.

Bollywood has many of them to offer to make your Holi celebrations more vibrant, colourful and unforgettable.

As the nation gets drenched in the colours of Holi, here are some of the songs that need to be on your Holi playlist to kick the FOMO:

1. ‘Rang Barse’: “Ah, I see you’re a man (or a woman) of culture as well,” is the reaction you will draw from your fellow Holi mates if you boost the speakers with this track. A classic, rather a timeless one that can instantly set the mood of the festival, ‘Rang Barse’, from the film ‘Silsila’ and sung by none other than the incredible Amitabh Bachchan, is an integral part of any Holi.

2. ‘Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain’: Another classic from the blockbuster film ‘Sholay’. The song with a solid melody at its core is a happy track and amps up your celebration with retro vibes. Not to forget the brilliance of screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, who set the perfect stage for the impending conflict in the film with this song.

3. ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’: While the first two songs in the list were melody driven, ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’ is a high energy track perfectly suited for euphoric Holi celebration. The song, sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal, talks about everything from ‘bhayankar’ mood, 100-100 pound, vibrant colours, ooncha sound to after parties. And if you’re in a mood for a dance face off at your Holi party then look no further. Blast this song through your speakers and all eyes and ears will be pointed to the centre-stage.

4. ‘Aaj Na Chodenge’: The Holi track from Shakti Samanta’s romantic musical-drama is still cherished by movie buffs as one of their favourite songs. The song is picturised on late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actress Asha Parekh. Their chemistry in the festive track makes it one of the most memorable classic melodies.

5. ‘Balam Pichkari’: Yes, now you may finally lay your eyes to rest as the track that you were searching for occupies the final spot on the list. A modern classic, ‘Balam Pichkari’ has been composed by hit-machine Pritam and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade and is an absolute banger! Sonically, the track has all the fun elements from traditional instruments, guitars on distortion, violin to banjo.

Fun fact: The track was discarded by Pritam as he was against using the song for a Holi sequence. It was Karan Johar who convinced him to use the song as a Holi track. Well, one should be glad that they didn’t listen to Pritam and went ahead with their gut-feeling.

