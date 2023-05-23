INDIA

All seven Gyanvapi cases to be heard together, orders Varanasi district court

NewsWire
0
0

The Varanasi District Court on Tuesday ordered that all the seven cases related to Gyanvapi will be heard together.

“All the seven cases related to the Gyanvapi case will now be heard simultaneously,” Varanasi District Judge ordered.

On Monday, the District Judge had reserved the verdict after the hearing. The Hindu side had filed a petition regarding this.

In August 2021, five women filed a petition in the local court seeking the right to perform regular worship at the Shringar Gauri site located in the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

In April 2022, a senior division court ordered a survey on the mosque premises. The survey was completed in May 2022. During that time, a Shivling was allegedly found in the mosque which the Muslim side claimed was a fountain.

The Supreme Court on May 19 told the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not conduct carbon dating of a ‘Shivling’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath corridor, till the next hearing on the matter.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for August 7.

20230523-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leads in Manipur; Congress, others far behind

    DVAC raids ex-AIADMK legislator Baskar’s premises

    BRO extends access to Zojila that links Ladakh with India

    Commercial property demand witnesses increase during Navratras, festive season