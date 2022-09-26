INDIALIFESTYLE

All stranded Jammu-bound trucks to be cleared soon: Official

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole on Monday said 46,000 trucks and trailers have moved from Qazigund towards Jammu in which 29,000 are apple-carrying trucks in alternate day convoys from September 1 to September 25, while 3,995 apple trucks moved towards Jammu on Sunday.

“The Divisional Commissioner asserted that normally, apple production in Kashmir is 17 metric tonnes but due to abundant rainfall, there has been a bumper crop and it will cross 21 metric tonnes this time,” an official statement said.

Pole said that the claim made by certain fruit growers association on the halting of fruit trucks is half truth and added that natural reasons are hindering traffic.

He said: “We have difficulties in the movement of traffic on the highway due to rains and resultant shooting stones but it is beyond human control.”

He appealed to them to use alternate Mughal road to lessen the burden on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

It was informed that almost 1,500 trucks got stuck in between Ramban and Ramsoo as traffic could not move ahead of Ramban with flow because of intermittent shooting stones at Mehar causing regular stoppages.

He said that the administration is making all efforts while he also appealed to use the Mughal road, at least for empty vehicles.

Currently, around 4,000 trucks loaded with fresh, perishable, petroleum products and other requirements of the Valley are stranded in the Jammu region, he stated.

20220926-193205

