‘All the best’: Stalin tells students appearing for Class 10, 12 exams

Wishing the students ahead of the Class 10 and 12 exams, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told them to appear the examination with confidence, and without any hesitation.

The Class 12 examinations will commence from March 13 and end on April 3. The examinations for Class 10 students will be held from April 6 to April 20.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday along with the caption — “My dear students who are about to face the public exam! #AllTheBest”, Stalin told the students to treat the board examination just like any other examination and appear with self-confidence.

“There is no need to get tense to appear for the examination. It is just another examination. What you need is self-confidence and resoluteness.

“Appear for the examination without any hesitation. The questions would be from what you have studied. Examination is just a process that takes you to the next level.”

The Chief Minister also said that he will wait for the success of the students not only as a Chief Minister but also as “one of your family members”.

