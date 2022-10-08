New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) Sportswear company Puma opened its first experience store in Mumbai, which is the largest location in West India. Bollywood actor and Brand Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the store opening.

The PUMA sleek new Linking Road store is slated to be a centre for all things fun, fashion, fitness, art, and expressive technology in keeping with the upscale vibe of its location. Modern amenities and photogenic areas on the two floors of the building beautifully mimic the tempo, excitement, and culture of Mumbai.

The Linking Road store will display the brand’s limited-edition international collaborations throughout the year for the city’s fashion-forward customers who love to keep up with premium style trends. The premium-feeling, dedicated parts of the immersive brand environment are there to meet the demands of men, women, and kids who are interested in sports and fitness.

The new Linking Road location has a strong sense of place and an unapologetically artistic attitude. A unique artwork on a central wall provides a contemporary homage to the constantly bustling Mumbai. Bold and futuristic, the artwork features the PUMA cat among the city’s notable attractions, like the Worli Sea Link, The Ambassador, a famous rotating restaurant on Marine Drive, and phrases like City of Dreams. Gautam Gajber, a visual and graphic artist from Mumbai, created the gritty mural specifically for the brand.

A Customisation Studio is a feature of the experiential store that carries the essence of art and culture even farther. With a cutting-edge customising machine that can print, paint, dye, embroider, and knit, customers can unleash their creativity and add unique touches to their PUMA sneakers, athleisure, and accessories, making the Linking Road store their go-to destination for all things sports and fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, perused the new Autumn-Winter’22 collection and participated in interactive activities as she investigated the various sections of the store. Kareena has been a longtime member of the PUMA family and consistently raises the bar for women’s stories with gorgeous brand images and audience-exclusive content.

Commenting on the occasion, Kareena, said, “A massive experiential PUMA store in my neighbourhood… now that’s what I call exciting news! I’m looking forward to being a part of the launch of the brand’s largest store in West India and to try out the customisation feature to create personalized looks for my PUMA wardrobe. What I love most about the stores is the little details that give each one a unique vibe and the amazing personalised service that makes shopping there such a delightful experience!”

Commenting on the launch of the store, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “We are thrilled to take our sport-style retail strategy forward with yet another experiential store for our shoppers. With an aim to deeply engage with our customers offline, the multi-level Linking Road store is a milestone in our growth agenda for the region. The new art-inspired store is a testimony to PUMA’s commitment towards influences on culture. Actor, fitness enthusiast and our brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan embodies this perfectly. We are confident that PUMA’s new store will be a hub for Mumbai’s fashion and cultural consumers.”

Popular content creators including actor Aisha R. Ahmed, Sakshi Sindwani, a style influencer, and Srishti Dixit, a digital developer, also attended the store opening. For the holiday season, they collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan to develop special social media content for the brand, which generated laughter, playful banter, and a festive atmosphere within the shop.(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221008-150801